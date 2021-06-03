Q1 2021 Kofola CeskoSlovensko as Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 03, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Martin Pisklak - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director



Dear Investors, Martin Pisklak speaking. First quarter is over. Compared to prior year, our group revenues decreased by more than 10%, and EBITDA dropped down by CZK 28 million. Of course, the main reason is COVID pandemic. The biggest drop in revenue experienced Fresh & Herbs business segments, especially UGO fresh bars and south restaurants. On the other hand, very good effect is that in April and May, our revenues grew up by 11% and 23%, respectively.



This is positive message before upcoming main season. But back to the first quarter. First quarter is typically the most off-season period of the year. That's why COVID pandemic took us CZK 39 million