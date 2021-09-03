Q2 2021 Kofola CeskoSlovensko as Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 03, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Kofola's 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. You will now hear a recorded presentation of Janis Samaras, Group CEO; followed by a summary of the group's results presented by Group CFO, Martin Pisklak; and business insights from CzechoSlovakia and the Adriatic presented by country CEOs, Daniel Burys and Marian Sefcovic.



Janis Samaras - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Chairman & CEO



Dear investors, this is Janis speaking. My colleagues will talk about our excellent business results in the second quarter of 2021. I want to speak about our related sustainability project. I am very proud of name, Cirkulka.



We are constantly looking for ways to reduce our carbon footprint, produce as little waste as possible and be as local as possible. After launching 100% rPET bottles, we are now coming up with the concept of easy-to-carry returnable glass bottles to retail. Practically, the entire range of our products for gastronomy already uses returnable packaging. We have experience with them, and we are now ready to expand