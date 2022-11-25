Q3 2022 Kofola CeskoSlovensko as Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 25, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Dear investors, at the end mid of September, I gave an interview that resonated strongly throughout society and was variously quoted, interpreted and even misinterpreted. I did not hide my pessimism and concern about the impact of huge energy prices on large energy-intensive businesses by concerns that there would not be a rapid systemic solution at European Union level and my concerns about the decline in purchasing demand. I want to make it clear, however, that I am not concerned about the Kofola Group. We are able to benefit from our flexibility, from our diversified product portfolio, and we are able to keep a tight grip on our costs