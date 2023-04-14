Q4 2022 Kofola CeskoSlovensko as Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 14, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Kofola's 2022 Results Conference Call. You will now hear a recorded presentation of Group CFO, Martin Discord and Business Insights from Czechoslovakia and the Adriatic presented by country CEO, Daniel Burys and Marian Sefcovic.



Martin Pisklak - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director



Dear investors, Martin Pisklak speaking. (inaudible) we published our annual report of 2022 as it was very difficult, especially because of average prices and higher inflation rates and the increased 3x our sales prices were still then starting behind the inflation season, while our EBITDA margin decreased from 17 to 41 percentage points. Initially, we at CZK 1.1 billion is a decrease by CZK 8 million. Uslar is better than we expected approximately by CZK 30 million.



The reason is the decrease in energy prices during the last quarter of 2022. Even in 2023, we start with enormous increase of sugar prices, which was a reflect growth in our new price list. So far, we are satisfied that the level in the first quarter of 2023. I'll