Nov 22, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Lenka Frostova - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - IR Manager
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Kofola's Third Quarter '23 Results Conference Call. You will now hear a recorded presentation of Kofola Group CFO, Mr. Martin Pisklak.
Martin Pisklak - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director
Dear investors, Martin Pisklak speaking. Please let me comment on the third quarter results. Kofola Group continues in a very solid results. However, volumes sold dropped down by 9% in the third quarter of 2023. Our EBITDA increased by more than 20%. Our year-to-date EBITDA totaled CZK 1,137 million, and our EBITDA for the last 12 months exceeded CZK 1.3 billion. Our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio decreased below 2x EBITDA. Generally speaking, we have no negative surprises so far. This is the main difference compared to last 3 years. Our current EBITDA margin is slightly above 16%. This is still more than 1 percentage point behind our profitability margins in 2019.
We experienced also very dynamic M&A development. Last month, we announced acquisition of apple
Q3 2023 Kofola CeskoSlovensko as Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 22, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...