Q4 2020 Musti Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / NTS GMT

David RÃ¶nnberg - - CFO



Hello, everyone, and welcome to this webcast. My name is David RÃ¶nnberg from Stockholm, In Helsinki, we have Robert Berglund on the other side. Today, we will go through the fourth quarter report. The agenda for today would be the group development. We would then go into the segments. Robert will take that part. And then we'll wrap it up with the finance and the market outlook, and also, we will have questions in the end.



So, if we start, the headline of the report is continued strong momentum. This trend has been going on the last 9 to 12 months. So we are, of course, very, very pleased with the most strong fourth quarter. And if we flip to slide, Robert, you can see that net sales grew with 16.6%, with increase of 19.2% growth. During the quarter, we have seen an extremely strong like-for-like, and that is mainly coming from new customers coming in.



Our adjusted EBITDA came in at EUR10.1 million, also an uplift versus the last couple of three quarters that we have seen. So we are extremely happy with that. The increased EBITDA came in at 44% versus