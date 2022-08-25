Half Year 2022 Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Markku Jalkanen - Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy - CEO



Good afternoon, and good morning for those in America. Welcome to listen to the H1 2022 results of Faron Pharmaceuticals. My name is Markku Jalkanen, and I'm Faron's CEO. And I'm here with our CFO, Toni HÃ¤nninen.



As always, we will be making some forward-looking statements, and that's the reason why I want to show this corporate disclaimer. You have seen this before.



But I really would like to focus now today on our bexmarilimab -- bex, like we call it shortly -- because we believe that that would be a really (inaudible) revolutionary way of improving our current cancer treatments.



We think that especially on the combination front, we can improve the immune system to be activated against the cancer cells in order to really remove them from us. We have built an accelerated program really to move on faster, especially in this spring.



We still work on Traumakine, as well. And we will hopefully be able to tell more later this year about that. But for bex, we have really built now very experienced clinical oncology team,