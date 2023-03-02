Full Year 2022 Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Markku Jalkanen - Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy - CEO & Founder



Good afternoon. Welcome to join our presentation on year 2022. I'm here with our CFO, Toni HÃ¤nninen.



Toni HÃ¤nninen - Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy - CFO



Good afternoon from my side as well and welcome.



Markku Jalkanen - Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy - CEO & Founder



We are very happy really to describe the year 2022, which is so transformative for us and excited about the prospects, what we have for this year, and we plan to cover those with you. And obviously, as you are well aware, we are a public company and we will be making a lot of forward-looking statements. And this is the disclaimer, really those. And we move on and I'll let Toni to start. Toni, please.



Toni HÃ¤nninen - Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy - CFO



Thank you, Markku. So Faron at glance, so just to recap who we are, Faron, a biotech company from Turku. We are dual listed in Helsinki and London. Our market cap roughly EUR245