Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy BEXMAB Study Update Transcript

Jul 19, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Faron Pharmaceuticals' BEXMAB study update. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Dan Ferry of LifeSci Advisors. Thank you. You may begin.



Dan Ferry - Lifesci Advisors LLC - IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Faron Pharmaceuticals conference call to discuss the positive BEXMAB data from Phase 1/2 trial cohorts in patients with relapsed refractory AML and MDS and next steps for the program. A press release highlighting these updates is available on the Investors page of the corporate website at faron.com. We will be conducting a question-and-answer session at the end of the call.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and webcast will contain forward-looking statements regarding our regulatory, product development, and commercialization plans, and research activities. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to