Half Year 2023 Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Markku Jalkanen - Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy - CEO and Founder



Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us for this webcast on H1 '23 result of Faron Pharmaceuticals. I'm Markku Jalkanen, Faron CEO, and I'm here with our CFO, Jim O'Brien. As always, we'll be recording this, and it will be available on our webpage together with the slide deck we are using today. And also, I would like to inform you that there's a Q&A session, and you can send those questions in so that they are available at the end of this presentation. And we are really happy to answer those ones.



So as you know, we are a dual-listed company, public one, and this is the disclaimer we would like to present, not reading it through. I hope you remember that. And I would like to start introducing Jim. Jim joined us in April and has been our CFO since that. And Jim has a tremendous experience on the public markets in US including IPO activities. And he is very valuable n ow when we are expanding our activities in Boston. We have obviously in the seaport area just 10 minutes from the Logan Airport, very, very nice one. And you can even