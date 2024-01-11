Jan 11, 2024 / 08:00PM GMT

Josh Bowers JPMorgan-Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the final day of the JPMorgan conference. I'm Josh Bowers from the London healthcare team.



It's my absolute pleasure today to welcome Dr. Markku to present to you today. We'll have 20, 25 minutes, and then we'll open up to some questions. And then he'll stick around afterwards if you have any follow-ups.



And with that, I'll hand it over to you, Markku.



Markku Jalkanen Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy-CEO&Founder



Thank you, Joshua. I understand that this is really a privilege. So I would really thank also JPMorgan management, really, giving this opportunity to talk about Farron.



As you may already notice, we are a dualistic company, both in London, AIM, and then Helsinki First North. And obviously, I want to show this disclaimer really. Because I'm going to say something about the future of the company as well.



So I believe that we are the world leader at the moment in reprogramming myeloid cells. Why we want to do that? They are