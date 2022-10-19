Q3 2022 HMS Networks AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Staffan Dahlstrom - HMS Networks AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & President



Thank you, operator. Good morning. Staffan Dahlstrom here. And we have an interesting presentation for today. But I'm myself sitting in Stockholm and Joakim sitting in south part of Sweden. So let's see if we can sync this. But the agenda for today is as normal. I'll make a short introduction and summary. I'll make a short business update, but then Joakim will give the highlights of the financial report that was finished -- was presented earlier today. And then we end up with Q&A at the end.



So let's move into some of the quick summaries. If you haven't read the report, we are delivering a solid Q3, good growth on net sales. We see a quite good order intake, but Joakim will deep -- dive a bit deeper into this because it's quite complex