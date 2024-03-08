Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP, Financial), a global provider of clinical research-based drug and medical device development services, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Ashley Keating sold 500 shares of the company on February 28, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $405 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $202,500. Ashley Keating’s recent sale is part of a pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 1,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Medpace Holdings Inc shows a trend of insider selling, with 35 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the valuation front, Medpace Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $405 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $12.434 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 45.52, which is above both the industry median of 27.79 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $326.69, Medpace Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.24, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sale by Director Ashley Keating may provide investors with additional data points to consider when evaluating their investment in Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP).

