Nicholas Studer, President and CEO of Oliver Wyman Group, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC, Financial), has sold 1,021 shares of the company on February 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $201.9 per share, resulting in a total value of $206,139.9.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,021 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, with a market cap of $99.31 billion, is a global professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. The company operates through two segments: Risk and Insurance Services, which provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance broking, and consulting; and Consulting, which offers health, wealth, and career services, as well as management, economic, and brand consulting services.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 26.83, surpassing the industry median of 12.425 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates that the stock is trading at a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

On the valuation front, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc's shares were trading at $201.9 on the day of the insider's sale. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.04, suggesting that it is Fairly Valued in relation to its GF Value of $194.18. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

