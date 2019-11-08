Nine Months 2019 Spie SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the SPIE 2019 9 Months Results Presentation. My name is Val, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host Gauthier Louette, CEO; and Michel Delville, Group CFO, to begin today's conference.
Gauthier Louette - SPIE SA - Chairman & CEO
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for attending our Q3 results conference call. I'm very pleased to be with you this morning to comment on our solid performance over the first 9 months of the year. We achieved a continued robust revenue and EBITA growth. We posted a strong 4.2% revenue growth, excluding ForEx, with a robust organic growth of 2.7%. And our EBITA grew 4.8% to reach EUR 263 million. Our EBITA margin was stable at 5.3%. And with these good figures, we confirm our full year outlook for 2019.
Now I would like to stress our good performance in both France and Germany, which together represents 65% of the group's revenue. In France, which is 38% of the group,
