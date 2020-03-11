Full Year 2019 Spie SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the SPIE 2019 full year results call. My name is Mahan, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. (Operator Instructions). I'll now hand over to your host, Gauthier Louette, CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Gauthier Louette - SPIE SA - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for attending SPIE's 2019 Full Year Results Conference Call. As you know, this year, SPIE is celebrating its 120th anniversary. So from the early stage of electricity to today's Internet of Things, we have supported our customers, innovated, adapted, we created value. The driving force has been the competence and commitment of our employees. I would like this opportunity to thank them all.



So after 120 years, we're still around and in a good shape. Despite the present tough market, this is a particular context, obviously, but let us keep our heads cool and take a factual look at our 2019 results.



2019 saw strong delivery from SPIE and a good illustration of the strength of our model. The strong