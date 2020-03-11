Mar 11, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the SPIE 2019 full year results call. My name is Mahan, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. (Operator Instructions). I'll now hand over to your host, Gauthier Louette, CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.
Gauthier Louette - SPIE SA - Chairman & CEO
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for attending SPIE's 2019 Full Year Results Conference Call. As you know, this year, SPIE is celebrating its 120th anniversary. So from the early stage of electricity to today's Internet of Things, we have supported our customers, innovated, adapted, we created value. The driving force has been the competence and commitment of our employees. I would like this opportunity to thank them all.
So after 120 years, we're still around and in a good shape. Despite the present tough market, this is a particular context, obviously, but let us keep our heads cool and take a factual look at our 2019 results.
2019 saw strong delivery from SPIE and a good illustration of the strength of our model. The strong
Full Year 2019 Spie SA Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 11, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...