Q1 2020 Spie SA Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Gauthier Louette - SPIE SA - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for attending this call for the Q1 results of SPIE in 2020. So before we start and under the present difficult sanitary condition, I would really like to thank all of our employees. They have demonstrated an impressive commitment to face this COVID-19 crisis. Obviously, and sometime as soon as February, we did take strict sanitary measures, and we engaged into close discussion with our customers to deal with the situation. In our countries of operations, government response have been very different from partial containment measures to strict lockdowns, and we had to react accordingly to adapt to each situation and to allow continuity of work to the extent