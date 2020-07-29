Half Year 2020 Spie SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Gauthier Louette - SPIE SA - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for attending this results conference. Our last results call was only 3 months ago and yet so much has happened since. We had to weather the worst and most sudden crisis experienced by the company since World War II and we have done so very decently as you will see.



As you know, our services are mission-critical, and I heartily thank all the women and men at SPIE who worked so hard in such exceptional circumstances. Not one customer was let down. While dealing with the virus issue, we did not lose sight of the longer-term climate concerns as following examples will show.



Moving to Slide 4. In Hanover, Germany, SPIE supported the