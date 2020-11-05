Q3 2020 Spie SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 06:20AM GMT

Gauthier Louette - SPIE SA - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for attending SPIE's conference call for our Q3 results.



First, we do hope that you are safe and well. The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, and it has regained momentum in the recent weeks. As you will see in this presentation, SPIE continues to demonstrate great resilience in this unprecedented context. In the third quarter, we enjoyed a very good recovery momentum. And I will, together with Michel, give you details about SPIE's performance, which once again illustrates how mission critical our services are and how reactive and committed our teams are. I would like to take this opportunity to once again thank all of our 47,000 employees who are really