Full Year 2020 Spie SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the SPIE 2020 Full Year Results Conference Call. My name is Val, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Mr. Gauthier Louette, Chairman and CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Gauthier Louette - SPIE SA - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for attending SPIE's conference call for our 2020 results.



2020 was an unprecedented year in many ways. And I first want to thank SPIE's 45,000 employees for their outstanding response to the challenges presented by the pandemic. They went to work no matter what. They never let one customer down.



In 2020, we demonstrated the strength of our model, the mission-critical nature of our services, our balanced geographical footprint, our rigorous safety management and the dedication of our teams. All this translated into a remarkable revenue and margin resilience and a cash generation as strong as ever.



Facing the COVID-19