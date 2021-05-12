Spie SA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Gauthier Louette - SPIE SA - Chairman & CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, hello, dear shareholders, I'd like to welcome you to the 2021 Combined General Meeting of SPIE SA. This year's meeting, again, the meeting is held behind closed doors because of the pandemic and in order to protect the health of our shareholders and employees and in accordance with the regulation.



Obviously, I regret this situation. And I would like to thank you for your understanding. This meeting is taking place at the head office in Cergy-Pontoise and is being held on first notice. Present with me are Michel Delville, Group CFO; Pascal Colbatzky, Head of Legal and Insurance; and Pascal OmnÃÂ¨s, Head of Communications. Our statutory auditors are following this meeting live.



The legal notices were published within the regulatory deadlines. The accounts reports and all the documents that must be made available to shareholders were made available in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force and can be consulted on the company's website. This meeting is broadcast live on our website. You have the