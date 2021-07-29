Half Year 2021 Spie SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Gauthier Louette - SPIE SA - Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for attending SPIE's conference call. We did deliver strong results for the 2021 first half of the year. Both revenue and EBITA are already back above precrisis levels. I'm particularly pleased with the fast recovery of our margin and with our excellent working capital performance, which led to an acceleration of our deleveraging.



During this semester, our bolt-on M&A activity was also very dynamic and focused on our strategic priorities. So this strong first half of the year led us to upgrade our full year guidance. But first, I would like to share with you some good examples of our expertise, in particular, to help our clients