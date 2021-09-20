Spie SA Investor Day Transcript

Sep 20, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Thomas Guillois - SPIE SA - IR Director



Good afternoon, and welcome to SPIE's 2021 Investor Day focused on ESG. Today, we've set up an agenda, which hopefully will help you to know us better through the lens of ESG. We're going to talk about how our services contribute to the energy transition, how we measure this contribution. Then we're going to present our CSR road map for 2025. And lastly, we will present on how sustainability is embedded in our governance. This is going to be an interactive event. So feel free to ask your questions through the platform, and we will get to them in 2 Q&A sessions during the event.



Your speakers today will be Gauthier Louette, Chairman and CEO; Lieve C. Declercq, Managing Director of SPIE Nederland; Olivier Domergue, Managing Director of SPIE France; Markus Holzke, Managing Director of SPIE Deutschland and Zentraleuropa; Isabelle Lambert, CSR Director; and Regine Stachelhaus, Independent Director and Chair of the CSR and Governance Committee of SPIE's Board of Directors; and JÃ©rÃ´me Vanhove, Strategy, Development and M&A Director.



