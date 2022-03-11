Full Year 2021 Spie SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the SPIE Full Year Results 2021. My name is Courtney, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note that this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



And I will now hand you over to your host, Gauthier Louette, Chairman and CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Gauthier Louette - SPIE SA - Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO



Yes. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for attending SPIE's Financial year '21 Conference Call. Before starting my presentation, I want to warmly thank Michel for his contribution over the past years in strengthening our financial structure and improving further the quality of our financial communication. Jerome Vanhove will be our new CFO. He has been with us nearly 15 years in charge of strategy and M&A, and he knows our group and our business intimately. I'm also very pleased to welcome our new IR Manager, Audrey Bourgeois, who brings the strength of experience to the group.



As usual, I will now start with a few examples of what we have done