Half Year 2022 Spie SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the SPIE Half Year 2022 Results Conference Call. I now hand over to Mr. Gauthier Louette, Chairman and CEO joined by Jerome Vanhove, Group CFO. Gentlemen, please go ahead.



Gauthier Louette - SPIE SA - Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to SPIE's call for our H1 results. So in H1 2022, SPIE had delivered a very strong performance with organic growth accelerating and margins increasing in all segments. We are indeed experiencing a strong demand from our customers. They are increasingly aware of the urgency of the energy transition. They need to accelerate on energy savings, and we are definitely part of the solution.



Let's just move to some good examples to highlight what we can bring to our customers in terms of e-mobility, grid connection and technical facility management. SPIE deploys the first network of ultrafast charging stations for electric vehicles in France, partnering with the ecological transport modernization fund. SPIE would cover the entire value