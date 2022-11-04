Q3 2022 Spie SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to SPIE 9 Months 2022 Results Conference Call. My name is Priscilla, I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Mr. Gauthier Louette, the Chairman and CEO; and Mr. JÃ©rÃ´me Vanhove to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Gauthier Louette - SPIE SA - Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO



Yes. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for attending our conference call for Q3 results at SPIE. So during the third quarter, we had a very busy quarter, and we continue to deliver strong performance. Our organic growth is accelerating compared to the first half of the year, with a continued focus on margin strength and progression.



Our solid results illustrate our unique strategic position as a key enabler of the energy transition, even more reinforced in the current situation of rising energy prices. We demonstrated our agility to pass on inflation and even increase our margin in the context of inflation. And we