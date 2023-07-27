Half Year 2023 Spie SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Gauthier Louette - SPIE SA - Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO



Yes. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for attending SPIE's H1 results conference call. So we have delivered outstanding performance for the first half of '23, and it evidences our good positioning for industry decarbonation, mobility, building efficiency and energy transition. It further demonstrates the strength of our model with our distinctive market presence, our established pricing power, the continuous focus on operational excellence and the uneven commitment of our employees. Let me start with some examples to highlight what we have been doing in the first half. So in Germany, on Slide 4, we installed 2 sections of extra high voltage override for lines, representing about 25