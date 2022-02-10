Feb 10, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT

Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim Partners, LLC - Analyst



All right. Hello, and welcome. My name is Michael Schmidt. I'm a Biotech Analyst with Guggenheim, and it's my great pleasure to welcome the ORIC team. With us today, we have Jacob Chacko, CEO; as well as Dominic Piscitelli, Chief Financial Officer. Welcome, guys. Thanks for joining us.



Jacob Chacko - ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO



Thanks for having us, Michael.



Questions and Answers:

- Guggenheim Partners, LLC - AnalystYes. So Jacob, ORIC has a diverse portfolio of oncology drugs and then an interesting history, I think. Just remind us of the overall business model, and guiding principles of each strategy?- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEOSure thing, Michael. As you mentioned, I think we have one of the most robust pipelines of oncology therapeutics in small-cap biotech today. There's a couple things that I think makes us unique. One is that we've got the full slate of internal