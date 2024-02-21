Feb 21, 2024 / 07:40PM GMT

Andrew Alec Kaplowitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & U.S. Industrial Sector Head



Okay. We're going to get started again. We are very excited to have APi Group with us here today. We've got Kevin Krumm, who is APi's Chief Financial Officer; and then Adam Fee, who is the Vice President of Investor Relations.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & U.S. Industrial Sector HeadKevin, as I walk over to you, you joined APi from Ecolab 2.5 years ago now goes by fast, right? And so I think you had a couple of very important goals for improving APi when you came to the company, improving cash conversion, I think, was high on your list. Maybe you could talk about the progress you've made, what you've been focused on? And then what's the left to be done at the company to get it to where you think it should be?- APi Group Corporation - Executive VP & CFOOkay. Thanks for the question. Yes, I remember it was a little after I started that