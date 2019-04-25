Q1 2019 Inwido AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Inwido Q1 report 2019. Today I am pleased to present CEO, Henrik Hjalmarsson; and CFO, Peter Welin. (Operator Instructions)



Speaker, please begin.



Henrik Hjalmarsson - Inwido AB - President & CEO



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to this presentation of Inwido's quarter 1 results 2019. I am Henrik Hjalmarsson, President and CEO of Inwido, and with me I have Peter Welin, CFO and Deputy CEO. We will spend roughly 30 minutes presenting some of the highlights for the Q1 performance for the Inwido group and there will be time for questions after our presentation.



Before we start with the actual Q1 presentation, I just thought I'd share a short update on our vision and overall strategy following the new Simplify structure that we went fully live with on January 1 and which we've talked about in the recent reports. As you can see from the vision, we clarified even further that Inwido, we're all about generating increasing shareholder value by leading and developing the strongest companies in comfort climate and