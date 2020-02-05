Q4 2019 Inwido AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Inwido Q4 report 2019. CEO, Henrik Hjalmarsson; and CFO, Peter Welin.



Henrik Hjalmarsson - Inwido AB - President & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to this presentation of Inwido's Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results 2019. I am Henrik Hjalmarsson, President and CEO. And with me, I have Peter Welin, CFO and Deputy CEO.



I will spend the coming 10 to 15 minutes giving some highlights on the development in the quarter, talking a little bit of a market update and going through some of our key priorities for the near future. Peter will then take over and go through some of the detailed financials, and there will be plenty of time at the end for questions.



Next page, please, Page 2. Just a very brief summary for those of you who are new to us. Inwido is the largest window group in Europe and one of the leading door players. We have a clear market leader position in the Nordic countries, a strong position in the U.K.