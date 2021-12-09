Inwido AB (publ) Capital Markets Day Transcript

Dec 09, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Olof Engvall - Inwido AB(publ)-IR&PR Manager



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Capital Markets Day 2021 with Inwido. My name is Olof Engvall, I'm the moderator of the event and I'm also the Investor Relations and the Public Relations Manager with Inwido. We're happy, delighted and pleased to have you all onboard on this journey for our Capital Markets Day, both here in this very room in Stockholm and on the webcast broadcasted by Financial Hearings today.



Today's agenda takes us on an Inwido journey, describing our evolution as the leading group within windows and doors of Europe, would take you on a long journey on the progress up until this very day. We will explain our strategies for continued growth, and most importantly, open up the books on where we aim to go in the future and how.



The agenda takes us on a 3-hour journey up until the Q&A and the lunch. And for you, lovely guests in this very room, you have the opportunity to ask questions in the Q&A (Operator Instructions). And please do so starting now and I