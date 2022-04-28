Q1 2022 Inwido AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik Hjalmarsson - Inwido AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this presentation of the first quarter 2022 results for Inwido. My name is Henrik Hjalmarsson, I'm the President and CEO. And with me, I have Peter Welin, CFO and Deputy CEO.



Next page, please, Page 2. We're going to spend the coming 25 minutes or so going through a brief introduction to Inwido for those of you who are new to us, the highlights and performance numbers of the quarter, a brief update on M&A, an outlook into the market. Peter will then go through the details of the financials, and I will close with a summary, after which there will be plenty of time for questions.



Next page, please, Page 3. So for those of you who are new to us, we are a leading window group