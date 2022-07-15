Q2 2022 Inwido AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik Hjalmarsson - Inwido AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the presentation of Inwido's second quarter and first half year results 2022. My name is Henrik Hjalmarsson, I'm the President and CEO, and with me, I have Peter Welin, CFO and Deputy CEO. We will spend the coming 25 minutes or so going through a short intro to Inwido, an update on the Q2 trading and first half year, an update on M&A and an outlook. Peter will then go through a bit more the details of the numbers in the quarter. And I will wrap up with a summary, after which there will be plenty of time for