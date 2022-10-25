Oct 25, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Inwido's Q3 Earnings Call 2022. (Operator Instructions)
We have with us on the call today, CEO, Henrik Hjalmarsson; and CFO, Peter Welin. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Henrik Hjalmarsson. Please go ahead.
Henrik Hjalmarsson - Inwido AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this presentation of Inwido's Third Quarter Results 2022. I'm Henrik Hjalmarsson, President and CEO. And with me, I have Peter Welin, CFO and Deputy CEO. We will spend the coming 25, 30 minutes going through a few highlights on the third quarter, including a deep dive into the different business areas, some details of the financials, as well as a short outlook going forward. After this, there will be plenty of time for questions.
So with that, next page, please, Page 2. But before we get started, just a brief introduction to Inwido. We are a leading
Q3 2022 Inwido AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 25, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...