Q4 2022 Inwido AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Inwido Q4 2022 Report Presentation. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Henrik Hjalmarsson; and CFO Peter Welin. Please go ahead.



Henrik Hjalmarsson - Inwido AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning and welcome to this presentation of Inwido's fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. My name is Henrik Hjalmarsson. I'm the President and CEO and with me I have Peter Welin, CFO and Deputy CEO.



We will spend the coming half hour or so, where I will start by going through some of the highlights of the quarter as well as a brief look into the development of the different business areas. Peter will then go through the details of the financials after which I will wrap up. And after this there will be plenty of time for questions.



So just for those of you who are new to us, we are Inwido, the leading window group in Europe. We are a clear market leader in the Nordic Region with a strong and growing presence in the U.K. and Ireland.



In 2022, we