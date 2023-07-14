Q2 2023 Inwido AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik Hjalmarsson - Inwido AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this presentation of Inwido's second quarter 2023 results. My name is Henrik Hjalmarsson, I am the President and CEO. And with me, I have Peter Welin, CFO and Deputy CEO.



We will spend the coming 20 minutes or so going through the highlights of the second quarter, after which time, there will be plenty of time for questions and answers.



But first, for those of you who are new to us, Inwido is a leading window group in Europe with a clear market leader position in the Nordic region and a strong and very recently, even more so rapidly growing presence in the U.K. and Ireland, and I'll come back to that shortly.



We have net sales of SEK 9.4 billion the last 12 months with an operating -- return on operating