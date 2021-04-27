Apr 27, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Per Ottosson - Artificial Solutions International AB - CEO



Good morning all and welcome to this Q1 report presentation by [artificial solutions. You will find the presentation that we are referring to today at the investors. Artificial solutions.com/q1presentation. So please go ahead and find that there since we are not showing it, of course over the phone.



And I'm going to go ahead and start with the first slide, which is slide number 2 and just say that the two presenters today is going to be me the CEO. and then Frederick, our CFO. so I'm just going to go ahead and kick right into the meat of it. I want to first put a bit of a frame around what is artificial solutions, and this is now on slide number 3, but I want to do that in a bit of a different way than what you see here.



So what we've done in the last quarter is we've moved our position significantly into increasing the market that we can address. And we are ending this quarter and the Q1 quarter with a much larger market addressable market than we did before for our solution. And then I'm going to explain a bit about what