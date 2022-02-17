Feb 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Per Ottosson - Artificial Solutions International AB - CEO



Good morning. Thank you all for tuning in today to our Q4 2021 results presentation. Our PowerPoint, you can find that on artificialsolutions.com investors and quarterly reports. So please go in there and click it since we're not showing that obviously over the phone.



So good morning. It's been an interesting Q4, and I can say that at this point we have done our transformation, and 2022 will be the focus of scaling up from the position we're in. We've now transformed fully into software-as-a-service company.



So some of you may or may not be familiar with the company. I'm going to go through a bit about us as well, and then talk more about the financials for the quarter and what our other achievements are for the quarter.



The two people -- and now I'm on slide 2. The two people talking today is me and Fredrik TÃ¶rgren. And suffice it to say that we've done transformations and turnarounds and scale-ups before, and we are hoping to achieve the same here, of course, and we're halfway through this journey.



I will