Aug 17, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Per Ottosson - Artificial Solutions International AB - CEO



Good morning all and welcome to this presentation of our Q2 results, which I'm very happy to share with you. Also since we are far into August, we're also including some July numbers since those are available as we speak.



The presentation is available on Artificial Solutions' investors and quarterly report so on our website. And I will be saying just that which slide number I'm on as we're speaking. So let's dive right into it. Today's presenter is Per. And I am the CEO of Artificial since about a year and half back. I have a long background in this particular area of the IT world which is called it conversational artificial intelligence or CAI. And I'll talk a bit more about that as well. And fairly towards the end, I've had long experience in both the [PE back] tech and SaaS companies, and also worked in the Capital Markets in Stockholm.



We are going to present today, like I said, the Q2 results, but I want to first start with Slide 3, which is to tell you what our market is and what it is we're doing and why this is important