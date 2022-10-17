Oct 17, 2022 / NTS GMT

Per Ottosson - Artificial Solutions International AB - CEO



Okay. So I'm going to go ahead and start. I want advice first of all that this meeting is being recorded. Second of all, the presentation is also available on our investor website on artificial-solutions.com under Q3 report. So I'm very happy to present this report today. It's been a really nice quarter for us. We've hit all the KPIs we were wanting to hit. We now definitely know that the model that we're taking to market is the right one, and we're showing exceptional growth in this model.



So I'm going to go through some of the overarching slides about this. Some of this is to frame a bit of what we are and who we are for those of you who are new to the company. My name is Per Ottosson, I'm the CEO of Artificial Solutions. I've been in this industry for a long time, and I've also been in this particular industry that we're talking about today for at least the last 10 years.



And then we have Fredrik TÃ¶rgren, who is going to join us to talk a bit about some of the financial results, and he's our CFO with a wide background from both