Q2 2020 Vital Farms Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 10, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Vital Farms Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to introduce Investor Relations, ICR, Ashley De Simone.



Ashley DeSimone - ICR, LLC - MD



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Vital Farms Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. On today's call are Russell Diez-Canseco, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jason Dale, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



By now, everyone should have access to the company's second quarter earnings press release filed today after market close. This is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.vitalfarms.com.



Before we begin, please note that all of the financial information presented on today's call is unaudited. And during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.