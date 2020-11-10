Q3 2020 Vital Farms Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Vital Farms Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference call, Ms. Ashley DeSimone from ICR. You may begin, ma'am.



Ashley DeSimone - ICR, LLC - MD



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Vital Farms Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. On today's call are Russell Diez-Canseco, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jason Dale, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



By now, everyone should have access to the company's third quarter earnings press release filed this morning. This is available on the Investor Relations section of Vital Farms' website at investors.vitalfarms.com. Before we begin, please note that all the financial information presented on today's call is unaudited. And during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current