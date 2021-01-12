Vital Farms Inc at ICR Virtual Conference Transcript

Jan 12, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Rupesh Dhinoj Parikh - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Good morning, everyone. My name is Rupesh Parikh, I'm the senior analyst covering the food, grocery and consumer products sector at Oppenheimer. I'm very pleased to introduce the next presenting company, Vital Farms. We're excited to have joining us today, President and CEO, Russell Diez-Canseco; and CFO, Bo Meissner.



For those of you who are not familiar with the company, Vital Farms is a food company that has a leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and pasture-raised butter. Its products are sold in both conventional and natural grocery stores as well as foodservice outlets nationwide.



The format of today's session will be a fireside discussion following questions from the audience. If you have questions, please post in the interface at the bottom of the screen, and we'll get to the audience questions once we are through with mine. So let's get started.



Questions and Answers:

- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - MD