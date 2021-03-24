Q4 2020 Vital Farms Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Matthew D. Siler - Vital Farms, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Vital Farms Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. I'm pleased to be speaking with you today for my first earnings call on board as Vice President of Investor Relations at Vital Farms.



On today's call are Russell Diez-Canseco, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bo Meissner, Chief Financial Officer, who is also speaking on his first earnings call as CFO this morning.



By now, everyone should have access to the company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 earnings press release filed this morning. This is available on the Investor Relations section of Vital Farms website at investors.vitalfarms.com.



