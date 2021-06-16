Jun 16, 2021 / 07:45PM GMT

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for attending Oppenheimer's 21st Annual Consumer Conference. My name is Rupesh Parikh. I'm the senior food, grocery and consumer products analyst at Oppenheimer. I'm pleased to introduce our next presenting company, Vital Farms. We are very excited to have joining us today President and CEO, Russell Diez-Canseco; and CFO, Bo Meissner. So thank you both for being here today.



Russell Diez-Canseco - Vital Farms, Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you. Thanks for having us.



Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - Analyst



So for those of you that are not familiar with the Company, Vital Farms is a national consumer brand that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Products include shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, Egg Bites, and Liquid Whole Eggs, and are sold in over 16,500 stores nationwide. The Company works with over 200 small family farms and is a leading US-branded,