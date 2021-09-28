Vital Farms Inc Investor Day Transcript

Sep 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Because otherwise, they'd be delivering eggs that were hard boiled by the time they got to Austin, Texas, by the time they got to the stores. Today, our trucks carry over 1,300 cases on each truck and dozens leave Egg Central Station and go to market. We even have -- their -- the temperatures are checked before, during, after delivery to make sure they are at a certain temperature we require. And they even have -- in some cases, we're able to put tracking devices inside the case boxes to monitor the temperature during the entire journey from Egg Central Station to the grocery stores we choose.



So it sounds like a lot of differences before now, and you'll see a lot of what where we are today. But what I'm missing here is this didn't go from that to where we are today. There are iterations all along the way. Our first egg washing machine we bought for $6,000 was installed. We didn't have a place to put it, so we bought a semi-trailer. And that semi-trailer for $1,200 was our egg washing facility. We bolted it to