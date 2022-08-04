Q2 2022 Vital Farms Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Vital Farms Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to introduce Vice President of Investor Relations, Matt Siler.



Matthew D. Siler - Vital Farms, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Vital Farms Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. I'm pleased to be joined on today's call by Russell Diez-Canseco, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bo Meissner, Chief Financial Officer.



By now, everyone should have access to the company's second quarter 2022 earnings press release issued this morning. This is available on the Investor Relations section of the Vital Farms website at investors.vitalfarms.com. Through the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to