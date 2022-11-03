Q3 2022 Vital Farms Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Matthew D. Siler - Vital Farms, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Vital Farms Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. I'm joined on today's call by Russell Diez-Canseco, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bo Meissner, Chief Financial Officer; and for the first time, I'm happy to introduce Kathryn McKeon, our Chief Marketing Officer.



Through the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current