NNIT A/S Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 18, 2023 / 07:45AM GMT

Par Fors - NNIT A/S-President&CEO



The clock is hitting the hour, so it's time to kick off our Capital Market Day. So a warm welcome to everybody. We have been very much looking forward to this day and great to see you all here at our corporate head office. Actually, this is our very first Capital Market Day. So we, as a management team, are a little bit extra excited. Whether you're following this meeting online or with us here at the corporate headquarter, we really -- we would do our utmost to make sure that you have a very productive and informative day.



So the timing of this meeting is not coincidental. Last year, we made some very strategic choices at the company. And at now it's time to tell you more about how we release the full potential of the new NNIT. Last year, we divested our infrastructure operation to Agilitas, which really marked a milestone in the development of NNIT.



With me today, I'm very pleased to have my management team present, the full group management team present and I will shortly introduce them, those who